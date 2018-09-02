

CTV Atlantic





RIVERVIEW, N.B. -- A couple and their grandchild are now safe, after escaping a fire in Riverview, N.B. last night.

Fire crews were called just after 10 p.m. to a single family home engulfed in flames.

Despite arriving in about four minutes, fire officials say the home was fully engulfed in flames by the time crews were on scene

”With this structure being fully involved it becomes a defensive fire which means we don't send crews inside so at that point our biggest priority is to stop the incident from spreading so we went to the property next door to make sure we stopped the progress of the fire to the adjacent property” said Robin True of the Riverview Fire Department.

Residents of the neighboring home were away for the long weekend, and crews were able to disconnect and remove propane tanks near the heat before becoming an issue.

Crews say the fire appears to have started at the front of the home, but the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.