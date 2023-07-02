Farmers’ market season heating up on Prince Edward Island
Sunday marked Destiny Arsenault’s first time at the Downtown Farmers’ Market in Charlottetown. She and her husband own Fresh Hope Farms just outside of the city.
It’s their first year growing microgreens and their first time on the farmers’ market circuit.
“It’s so important to have the farmers’ markets to give young farmers a boost just to get their product out there,” said Arsenault.
She said it takes only 12 days for the plants to be ready for market, so they harvest a new crop every two weeks.
Arsenault said if they do well on the market circuit, they will be able to use that proven success to get loans and financing required to grow their farm.
The Downtown Farmers’ Market is the biggest weekly market on the island, with about 80 vendors. It closes lower Queen Street in Charlottetown’s downtown core every Sunday from July until September, usually 13 weekends.
It started 14 years ago as a way to draw crowds to the downtown during slow Sundays.
“People can come with their families, with their dogs,” said Maria Maund, operations director with Downtown Charlottetown Inc. “Mill about, shop, and generally enjoy the atmosphere.”
Adam Slamang is at the market selling Red Island Cider, as well as his own Shen Naturals herbal soap.
He said markets like this are the only way for him to get his soap in front of people.
“I don’t have a storefront,” said Slamang. “So the only way I can convey that this is a product that works, that has value, and that people want, is to actually get in front of them, talk to them and engage with people.”
Slamang also said the cidery does much of its direct-to-consumer sales through markets. While they do have a taproom, it just doesn’t get the same foot traffic a market this size does. It’s a hub where business owners can get their products in front of locals and tourists alike.
For the vendors at the Downtown Farmers’ Market, it’s kind of a symbolic start to the summer farmers’ market circuit that many entrepreneurs and farmers go on, trying to get a taste of the lucrative tourist market on Prince Edward Island.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CRA issuing one-time grocery rebate payments July 5
The Canada Revenue Agency will be issuing the long-promised 'grocery rebate' payments to eligible Canadians on July 5. The food-inflation focused affordability measure is set to roll out to approximately 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians. Here's how much money those eligible can expect to receive.
10-year-old dead after heavy truck collision on Que. highway, 4 others in critical condition
Two adults and three children are in critical condition Sunday following a collision on Highway 20 about 70 kilometres southwest of Montreal.
Carstairs, Alta., community comes together following massive tornado
The central Alberta community of Carstairs spent Sunday regrouping after a huge tornado struck part of the town Saturday.
Ontario tracks spread of tick-borne illnesses; top doctor links it to climate change
Ontario's top doctor expects to see a growing number of cases of three types of tick-borne illness in the province, in addition to Lyme disease — a spread he says is directly linked to climate change.
Smoke will keep pouring into the U.S. as long as fires are burning in Canada. Here’s why they aren’t being put out
As plumes of smoke billow out of Canada’s forests, some may be wondering why many of the fires are being allowed to burn unchecked. Here’s why.
Drivers of many 1998 to 2016 vehicles eligible in $78 million class action settlements
Drivers of certain 1998 to 2016 vehicles are eligible for a piece of $78 million in settlements related to alleged auto parts price-fixing schemes.
'Buck moon': First of 4 supermoons this year will rise tonight, into Monday
The first of four supermoons this year will rise on Monday, appearing slightly larger and brighter in the night sky than normal.
Highway 'Boar-01': OPP save bacon of lost pig near Maitland, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police gave a 'piggyback ride' to a lost pig found along Highway 401 in Maitland, Ont., south of Ottawa.
Baltimore block party shooting leaves 2 dead and 28 injured, including 3 critically hurt, police say
Gunfire erupted at a block party in Baltimore on Sunday -- killing two people, wounding 28 and leaving an extensive crime scene that marred the U.S. holiday weekend, police said. Three of the wounded were in critical condition.
Toronto
-
Quadruple Mississauga shooting suspects still at large, 1 victim no longer in critical condition
The search continues for a suspect, or suspects, who police say should be considered 'armed and dangerous' after a shooting in Mississauga left four people injured'
-
Toronto police identify man killed in daytime Scarborough stabbing
The victim of a deadly daytime stabbing in Scarborough has been identified by police and a suspect has been charged with first-degree murder.
-
Elderly man in critical condition after house fire in Brampton
An elderly man is in critical condition following a house fire in Brampton on Sunday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Carstairs, Alta., community comes together following massive tornado
The central Alberta community of Carstairs spent Sunday regrouping after a huge tornado struck part of the town Saturday.
-
Art program builds self-esteem and community for Calgary affordable housing residents
A new art program offered by the SHARP Foundation is providing an extra boost of confidence for its residents who now have the chance to showcase their creative talents and connect with community members.
-
Flames re-sign 3, add Oesterle but lose Lewis, Lucic and Phillips
The Flames re-signed a trio of players Sunday, acquired another and lost a few fan favourites.
Montreal
-
10-year-old dead after heavy truck collision on Que. highway, 4 others in critical condition
Two adults and three children are in critical condition Sunday following a collision on Highway 20 about 70 kilometres southwest of Montreal.
-
Nearly 200 households in need of shelter after moving day in Quebec: housing agency
Nearly 200 Quebec households have been forced to find temporary shelter after failing to find a new place to live on the province's annual moving day, the provincial housing agency said Saturday.
-
Two missing after landslide in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Que.
Two people remain missing after a road collapse Saturday in Rivière-Éternité, a town in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region. The pair were reportedly clearing the road of debris left by the day's thunderstorm when a river surge caused a landslide.
Edmonton
-
Missing Red Deer seniors found dead in Crowsnest Pass
A pair of seniors reported missing last week have been found dead.
-
Edmontonians pack their ponchos for a chilly Jazz in the Park
Edmontonians braved some wind and rain Sunday to enjoy live music in the great outdoors.
-
Oilers sign free agent defenceman Gleason to two-year deal
The Edmonton Oilers have signed free agent defenceman Benjamin Gleason to a two-year contract, the team announced Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Transportation Task Force presents recommendations to province for improve access, services
From the highways to the rail tracks to airports, northern Ontario drivers and passengers expect improved transportation services.
-
Police investigating a fatal collision involving pedestrians on a northern highway
One person has died following a collision on Highway 581 in Moonbeam, Ont. north of Timmins.
-
CRA fires 20 employees for improper CERB claims, about 600 under investigation
The Canada Revenue Agency says it has fired 20 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number likely to increase as it investigates hundreds of other cases.
London
-
With new paint, filters and heater, Glen Cairn Pool now open after three years
London city councillor Hadleigh McAlister was happy to christen the slide at Glen Cairn pool. The pool, which has been closed for three years due to the pandemic and repairs, re-opened this weekend much to the delight of those in the southeast London, Ont. neighbourhood.
-
London, Ont. man dead after single-vehicle crash
A London, Ont. man has died as the result of a single-vehicle crash on Veterans Memorial Parkway (VMP) on Friday.
-
Special weather statement, rainfall warning issued for London region
A special weather statement and rainfall warning is in effect for the London area with showers and thunderstorms expected Sunday.
Winnipeg
-
4-year-old recovering after second coyote attack, province bringing in trappers
The province is warning North Kildonan residents to be on alert after a second child was attacked by a coyote in the area in less than a week.
-
Vacant home destroyed by fire slated for affordable housing
A home with high hopes has gone up in flames.
-
Winnipeg cyclist in critical condition after hit and run: Police
A 63-year-old man is in critical but stable condition in hospital after a hit and run Friday evening.
Ottawa
-
Canada Day fireworks a go in Kanata, Beacon Hill Sunday night
Residents in Kanata and Beacon Hill will get their Canada Day fireworks a day late.
-
Canada Day weekend brings welcome tourism boost to Ottawa
The Canada Day weekend drew tens of thousands of people to the nation's capital. This year saw several restaurants packed and hotel bookings much busier than in previous years.
-
Cleanup crews follow in the wake of Canada Day celebrations
The citywide cleanup is well underway after the Canada Day festivities in Ottawa.
Saskatoon
-
Storms knock out power, down trees across Sask.
Powerful thunderstorms took out power across central Saskatchewan on Canada Day, leaving SaskPower crews working overtime to get power back online Sunday.
-
Prehistoric pandemonium: This Sask. town broke a Guinness record with a costume party
Thousands of people donned inflatable T. rex costumes and swarmed the town of Dundurn to set a Guinness World Record on Saturday.
-
Saskatoon firefighters clear landing zone for STARS pickup in Cranberry Flats
Saskatoon firefighters were called out to Cranberry Flats on Saturday to clear a landing zone for STARS air ambulance.
Vancouver
-
B.C. teen reveals how she survived over 50 hours alone in the wilderness
To the relief of many, 16-year-old Esther Wang walked out of Golden Ears Provincial Park on her own Thursday night, after being missing for around 54 hours. Now, she is sharing her story of survival.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | After outrage over forced transfers, B.C. government in discussions with Catholic-run health authority about allowing MAiD
Days after B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix told CTV News he had no plans to change an agreement that allows a Catholic-run health authority to opt out of providing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) at its facilities for religious reasons, he has changed his tune.
-
Firefighters knock down large blaze in Vancouver
Fire crews were on the scene of a blaze that broke out in a building in Vancouver early Saturday morning.
Regina
-
Pair charged after alleged evening robbery in Regina
A man and a woman face charges for allegedly robbing and assaulting a woman in central Regina on Saturday.
-
Riders' run game showing signs of improvement after OT victory over Calgary, Wes Cates says
The Saskatchewan Roughriders improved their record to 2-1 early in the 2023 CFL season thanks to a 29-26 overtime winner against the Calgary Stampeders.
-
Storms knock out power, down trees across Sask.
Powerful thunderstorms took out power across central Saskatchewan on Canada Day, leaving SaskPower crews working overtime to get power back online Sunday.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Ferries cancels sailings between Vancouver Island and Gulf Islands Sunday, other sailings rescheduled
Adding to what has already been a chaotic weekend for sailing, BC Ferries has cancelled several sailings on Sunday.
-
'Unacceptable': Massive BC Ferries lineups to get to Vancouver Island for the long weekend
Long weekend travellers waited hours at Tsawwassen's terminal to get to Vancouver Island by ferry on Friday, those without a reservation waiting upwards of six hours.
-
Caught on camera: Boaters rescued off B.C. coast
A dramatic rescue off the coast of B.C. was captured on camera Friday evening.