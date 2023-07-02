Farmers’ market season heating up on Prince Edward Island

Sunday marked Destiny Arsenault’s first time at the Downtown Farmers’ Market in Charlottetown. She and her husband own Fresh Hope Farms just outside of the city.

It’s their first year growing microgreens and their first time on the farmers’ market circuit.

“It’s so important to have the farmers’ markets to give young farmers a boost just to get their product out there,” said Arsenault.

She said it takes only 12 days for the plants to be ready for market, so they harvest a new crop every two weeks.

Arsenault said if they do well on the market circuit, they will be able to use that proven success to get loans and financing required to grow their farm.

The Downtown Farmers’ Market is the biggest weekly market on the island, with about 80 vendors. It closes lower Queen Street in Charlottetown’s downtown core every Sunday from July until September, usually 13 weekends.

It started 14 years ago as a way to draw crowds to the downtown during slow Sundays.

“People can come with their families, with their dogs,” said Maria Maund, operations director with Downtown Charlottetown Inc. “Mill about, shop, and generally enjoy the atmosphere.”

Adam Slamang is at the market selling Red Island Cider, as well as his own Shen Naturals herbal soap.

He said markets like this are the only way for him to get his soap in front of people.

“I don’t have a storefront,” said Slamang. “So the only way I can convey that this is a product that works, that has value, and that people want, is to actually get in front of them, talk to them and engage with people.”

Slamang also said the cidery does much of its direct-to-consumer sales through markets. While they do have a taproom, it just doesn’t get the same foot traffic a market this size does. It’s a hub where business owners can get their products in front of locals and tourists alike.

For the vendors at the Downtown Farmers’ Market, it’s kind of a symbolic start to the summer farmers’ market circuit that many entrepreneurs and farmers go on, trying to get a taste of the lucrative tourist market on Prince Edward Island.