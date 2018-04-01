

The Canadian Press





CHARLOTTETOWN -- Federal New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh will be landing on red soil later this month for the party's Prince Edward Island leadership convention.

The federal party leader is set to attend the April 7 annual general meeting in Charlottetown.

Singh will deliver a speech at the convention, where the party will also name its new provincial leader.

He's also scheduled to hold two meet-and-greets earlier in the afternoon.

Margaret Andrade, Susan MacVittie and Joe Byrne are all in the running for the provincial party leadership.