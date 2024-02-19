Federal, provincial government to spend $21.4 million on P.E.I. roads

The federal and Prince Edward Island governments plan to spend more than $21.4 million on roads.

Four projects aim to extend the life of local roadways, according to a Friday news release.

“Investment in these roadways will create local jobs for Islanders and improve the safe and efficient movement of people and goods and services our communities need,” says Ernie Hudson, minister of transportation and infrastructure, in the release.

Half of the funding comes from the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream from the federal government. The other half of the investment, the release says, comes from the government of Prince Edward Island.

Three of the projects in Kings, Queens and Prince counties include asphalt resurfacing of roughly 149 kilometres of roads.

“This investment will provide better roadways to farms, fishing harbours, processing plants, tourist destinations and rural communities that contribute to the economic success of the province,” the provincial government writes in the release.

The fourth project includes upgrades to the Abegweit First Nation Route 2 highway. The province will also reduce the speed limit in the community to make travel safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

“The upgrades to the Route 2 Highway, a highway that bisects our Scotchfort reserve, will allow people to feel safe travelling to and through our community and support our economic growth for years to come,” writes Roderick W. Gould Jr., Chief of Abegweit First Nation, in the release.

For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.