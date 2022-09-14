Few answers from Correctional Service of Canada over disappearance of convicted killer

There's still more questions than answers nearly two weeks after Patrice Mailloux breached his day parole in Quebec.

The 67-year-old convicted killer remains unlawfully at large and a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Mailloux shot and killed Laura Davis inside the family's Moncton convenience store on Nov. 14, 1987.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) has not circulated a recent photo of Mailloux and that's puzzling to Brenda Davis, the victim's sister.

"So you would think that they would really want to find him, because what's he going to do? He’s going to run out of money,” said Davis.

“What's he going to do to get money? All he knows is crime. So how do you get money when you're on the run?”

The CSC says once a warrant is issued it's up to their police partners to find him.

CTV News reached out to the Sûreté du Québec via email Wednesday. Their response was CTV News should contact CSC, as the government agency is in charge of that case.

Conservative MP Rob Moore is demanding Marco Mendicino, Canada's public safety minister, intervene.

"The individual in question is a remorseless murderer who took the life of a 16-year-old girl, he clearly should not have been paroled in the first place. There is growing concern about the wisdom and transparency of the parole and justice systems in Canada and we need answers," read a statement from Moore.

CTV News reached out to Minister Mendincino for an interview or a statement, but hasn't received either.

Aline Vlasceanu, the executive director of the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime, said when someone is unlawfully at large victims often worry about their safety and the safety of others.

"A lot of these offenders have a very violent history to their names and it becomes very problematic and it becomes a community issue as well. It's really frustrating, it's really re-traumatizing and it's definitely terrorizing for victims," said Vlasceanu.

Moncton lawyer Mike Murphy, a long time friend of the family, said they need to know why the CSC is not promoting the image of Mailloux and not actively engaging the public in trying to find him.

"This isn't Morgan Freeman in Shawshank Redemption where nobody's going to go after an old criminal. This is a murderous psychopath who is just as dangerous to young people and people of all ages today as he was 35 years ago," said Murphy.

As for New Brunswick’s provincial government, they say it is a matter for the federal government.