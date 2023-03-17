Fighting could soon be banned by the QMJHL

Fighting is a controversial part of hockey, but it could be a thing of the past in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

According to several reports, the league is expected to introduce a new rule in June to ban fighting.

“I think it's pretty ridiculous, actually. Anyone who has followed the whole subject would know it's pretty much been an initiative of the Quebec government,” said hockey fan Brent Desveaux.

There have been some ugly incidents in the league.

In 2008, Jonathan Roy, son of legendary goaltender Patrick Roy, skated the length of the ice as a member of the Quebec Remparts and pummelled rival netminder Bobby Nadeau.

The QMJHL has added stiffer penalties for players dropping the gloves in the past, but taking it one step further is not sitting well with some fans who feel skilled players will be left unprotected.

“If that happens, if you get your third and fourth liners going after a top-six player dropping the gloves, well you're going to get a grinder suspended for a game along with a top-six player,” said Desveaux.

Fighting has never been part of the women's game -- in fact, it's not allowed at all.

“Our sport, we've enjoyed a lot of hockey without fighting. It's a great skills-based experience for people,” said Christina Lamey, president of the Cape Breton Female Blizzard Association.

Dave Leblanc is the long-time public address announcer in Sydney's main arena.

He says he’s witnessed many changes to the game over the years, and feels this latest one won't have much of an impact on or off the ice.

“I really don't know if a lot of people will stay away from the game, when you come to Centre 200 or Halifax or Charlottetown, you are getting to see the stars of the future. I think that's what's selling the game.”

The QMJHL denied an interview request to discuss the topic.