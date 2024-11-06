Final day for candidate nominations in Nova Scotia election campaign

Today is the final day for candidate nominations in Nova Scotia's provincial election campaign.

Under the province's Elections Act, nominations must close 20 days before election day on Nov. 26.

The Progressive Conservatives confirmed in a news release last week that they will have a full slate of 55 candidates.

The NDP and Liberals confirmed Tuesday that they will have a full slate of candidates, though there was no immediate word from the Green Party.

Liberal Leader Zach Churchill has a housing announcement planned in Halifax, while NDP Leader Claudia Chender is scheduled to hold an event today in the Halifax area.

Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston will be campaigning in the suburbs of Halifax Regional Municipality.

At dissolution, the Progressive Conservatives held 34 seats in the 55-seat legislature, the Liberals held 14 seats, the NDP had six and there was one Independent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2024.

