Financial phone scam circulating N.B.: RCMP

New Brunswick RCMP is warning the public of a financial phone scam circulating the province.

Police have received multiple reports of alleged fraudsters who call and claim to be a police officer who has one of the victim’s family members in custody.

The fraudsters then demand a large sum of money to have the family member released from custody, police said in a news release Friday.

"Be cautious of any call you receive from a number you do not recognize, especially if you are being asked for a large sum of money," says Cpl. Hans Ouellette of the New Brunswick RCMP.

"This type of scam often targets senior citizens that have limited access to the internet or who don't use social media, and preys on the fear of a loved one being hurt or in trouble."

To help family members, police encourage people to follow these tips:

If anyone receives one of these calls, do not provide personal or financial information over the phone or online.

If you learn a scammer is calling you, immediately hang up the phone.

If you receive a voice message asking for personal or financial information, do not call back the suspected fraudster. Only use a phone number from a trusted source or a person you know to call and verify if the request is legitimate.

Police encourage people to call the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 if they suspect fraud.

"It's important to keep family members informed about scams so that they don't become a victim," says Ouellette. "We also want to advise the public that the Canadian Criminal Justice System does not allow for someone to be bailed out of jail with cash or money."

