Murphy's Logic: Fixed election dates are a myth

In our system of government, a first minister can have an election pretty much any time he or she wants one. Even laws that purport to fix an election date say things like: “Nothing affects the power of the lieutenant-governor” to dissolve the legislature.

With relatively few exceptions, lieutenant-governors exercise their power to call provincial elections when asked to do so by premiers. It would likely spark a constitutional crisis if they did not.

So, Tim Houston’s decision to call an early election in Nova Scotia does not break the law. But it does break a promise.

Nova Scotia was the last province to set a fixed election date; it was Tim Houston’s idea. As leader of the opposition, he railed against the idea of premiers calling elections for crass political advantage. His first act as premier – Bill 1 – was to amend the Elections Act to set a fixed election date: July 15, 2025. He essentially volunteered to surrender his right to call an expedient election.

It is significant that he has not only abandoned this promise, but he has done so with the first election call after passing the law.

There is no pressing reason for a provincial election now. The premier’s suggestion that he needs a renewed mandate to deal with the Trudeau government rings hollow, especially since it’s not likely to be the Trudeau government much longer.

Some experts and political insiders have been saying election timing seldom lasts as an issue after the campaign begins, and that’s likely true.

But in this case, the premier, who only a few years ago promised to end crass political opportunism, has instead decided to practice it. That’s the very definition of hypocrisy – something people often say they can’t stand in politicians.

But actions speak louder than words. We’ll see what Nova Scotia voters say on Nov. 26.