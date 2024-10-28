ATLANTIC
    • Remains of Cape Breton senior found more than a year after his disappearance

    Derek Kruger, who was last seen on Sept. 29, 2023, at a gas station in Antigonish, N.S. (Courtesy: RCMP) Derek Kruger, who was last seen on Sept. 29, 2023, at a gas station in Antigonish, N.S. (Courtesy: RCMP)
    The Nova Scotia RCMP says the remains of a 78-year-old man have been found more than a year after his disappearance.

    Derek Kruger was reported missing from Port Hawkesbury on Oct. 3, 2023.

    He was last seen at a gas station in Antigonish on Sept. 29, 2023.

    His abandoned red Mazda Miata was found the next day on a logging road in Greenfield in Colchester County.

    Ground search and rescue teams searched the area until efforts were suspended on Oct. 7, 2023.

    Kruger’s family told CTV News he was on his way to Texas to visit his son – a trip he made previously – but he never arrived.

    Police said in an update Friday that his remains were found by a hunter in a wooded area in Greenfield close to where his abandoned car was parked.

    Police say they do not believe his death to be suspicious, however, their investigation is ongoing.

