TYNE VALLEY, P.E.I. -- An early morning fire has destroyed the community sports centre in Tyne Valley, P.E.I.

Tyne Valley Fire Chief William Bishop says flames were coming through the roof and out the front door when crews arrived short before 3 a.m. Sunday.

He says they were able to save the Zamboni and some equipment, but the building is a total loss.

The rink was built in 1964 and the facility was renovated in the late 1990s.

Bishop says the loss of the facility is a real blow to the small community because it was the hub for sporting events and the annual oyster festival.

The provincial fire marshal was on scene Sunday morning to begin an investigation into the cause.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2019.