HALIFAX, N.S. -- A fire displaced nearly 50 tenants at an apartment complex in Kentville, N.S., on Friday afternoon.

At around 4:15 p.m., a crew from the Kentville Volunteer Fire Department responded to 5 Hartlen Court and was able to extinguish the fire within about 30 minutes.

Officials say the fire began at the front of the building – where residents' patios are located – and travelled up the building to the attic and burned the roof off.

Officials say water damage affected all three floors of the 18-unit building. Officials note that one fourth of the building was damaged by the fire – leaving the entire complex uninhabitable.

No injuries were reported.

On Friday evening, crews of first responders remained on the scene and assisted with overhaul efforts and assisted residents with collecting their belongings.

Canadian Red Cross volunteers are assisting 18 displaced residents with emergency lodging, food and clothing; meanwhile, other residents arranged to stay with family and friends.

Meanwhile, officials continue to investigate the cause of the fire.