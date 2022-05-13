Fire that destroyed Bear River First Nation band hall may be suspicious: N.S. RCMP

Nova Scotia RCMP says a fire that destroyed the band hall on Bear River First Nation may be suspicious.

Digby RCMP, along with firefighters, responded to the fire on Reservation Road around 1:15 a.m. Friday.

When police arrived, they say the building was fully engulfed, and crews were trying to put out the fire.

Bear River Fire Chief David McCormick says, despite efforts from neighbouring fire departments, the 38-year-old three-storey building is a complete loss.

"It's a shame. Completely devastating to the community and Bear River," McCormick told CTV News.

McCormick says no one was inside the building at the time and no injuries were reported.

The cause is under investigation, but police say it’s possible the fire is suspicious, based on evidence collected at the scene.

Police have secured the scene and the fire marshal's office has been called in to assist with the investigation.