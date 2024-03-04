Firefighters rescue dog that fell through ice in Cape Breton
Firefighters are receiving praise for rescuing a dog that fell through ice in Sydney, N.S., over the weekend.
The Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM) posted details of the Sunday morning incident on its Facebook page.
The post says the dog was walking by itself near the Greenlink trail system by Rotary Park when it fell through the ice and into a body of water.
Pictures included in the CBRM’s post show firefighter Kylie Ballah, based out of the Station 1 Fire Department, venturing out onto the ice and pulling the dog to safety.
“Fortunately, this successful outcome was in part due to citizens in the area and summoning aid. Firefighters train for these events, however these rescues are considered low frequency, high risk events,” the post reads.
The CBRM is asking people venturing out onto ice to be careful, and to keep pets on a leash.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
The Body Shop Canada parent took revenue, left company $3.3M in debt: court docs
The head of The Body Shop Canada Ltd. says it's seeking creditor protection because its parent company stripped its Canadian arm of cash and pushed it into debt.
Saskatoon digs out following major winter storm
The City of Saskatoon and its residents are in cleanup mode Monday following a major winter storm over the weekend that halted traffic, flights and services.
BREAKING U.S. Supreme Court keeps Trump on Colorado ballot, rejecting 14th Amendment push
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that former President Donald Trump should appear on the ballot in Colorado in a decision that follows months of debate over whether the frontrunner for the GOP nomination violated the “insurrectionist clause” included in the 14th Amendment.
Quebec parents want son's mysterious death in Punta Cana investigated fully
A Quebec couple is trying to get answers following the mysterious death of their 24-year-old son two months ago in the Dominican Republic.
BREAKING Ex-Trump Organization CFO pleads guilty to perjury charges
Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg was charged on Monday with five counts of perjury relating to testimony he gave during the civil fraud trial of former President Donald Trump regarding the size of the Trump Tower triplex apartment and dealings he had with an insurer.
Bank of Canada expected to hold interest rates this week as grey cloud hangs over economy
The Bank of Canada is expected to preach patience at its interest rate announcement this week as economists say weakening economic conditions are setting the stage for rate cuts in the coming months.
Federal byelection being held today in Ontario riding previously held by Erin O'Toole
A federal byelection is being held today in the Ontario riding of Durham to fill the seat left vacant by former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole.
Sinead O'Connor's estate asks Donald Trump to stop playing her music at rallies
The estate of Sinead O'Connor on Monday asked Donald Trump not to play her music at campaign rallies, saying the late singer considered the former president a 'biblical devil.'
Quebec mom says Air Canada bungled her family vacation because they overbooked the flight
A mother from Terrebonne, Que. is outraged after her vacation plans fell through because Air Canada reportedly overbooked the flight. Cindy Boulet says she and her two sons, ages 5 and 8, were supposed to fly to Cuba on Tuesday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Police north of Toronto issue warning about 'Chinese police extortion scam'
Members of York Region’s Chinese community are being targeted in an ongoing extortion scam, where fake Chinese law enforcement officials allegedly threaten their victims with arrest or deportation, police say.
-
Temperature in Toronto nears record-breaking territory with high of 13 C expected
A warmer-than-usual March 4 is scheduled for today in Toronto with temperatures set to reach the double digits this afternoon.
-
Mother pleads guilty after claiming twin daughters in Toronto were Indigenous
The mother of a pair of twin sisters in Toronto has pleaded guilty to fraud after her daughters claimed to be Indigenous.
Calgary
-
Extremely cold conditions expected across Alberta
Environment and Climate Change Canada says extremely cold wind chills are forecast for a number of central and southern Alberta communities on Monday.
-
Poll says 7 in 10 Canadians are against carbon tax hike on April 1
As Canada's carbon tax rate is set to increase beginning next month, new polling data suggests the majority of Canadians are against the idea of paying even more for fuel.
-
Man charged in random altercations ending in officer-involved shooting in northeast Calgary Thursday
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after Calgary police shot a man in the leg following a disturbance in the northeast community of Temple.
Edmonton
-
Train derailment affecting St. Albert traffic
A train derailed at Poundmaker Road and Veness Road in St. Albert early Monday morning.
-
'How could they allow this?' Many Canadians frustrated with CERB experience
It’s been nearly four years since the federal government rolled out the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, but many Canadians who received funds are still confused by its eligibility requirements and are only learning now that they have to pay back the money.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Cold spell winding down
Temperatures remain well below average for early March.
Montreal
-
Quebec mom says Air Canada bungled her family vacation because they overbooked the flight
A mother from Terrebonne, Que. is outraged after her vacation plans fell through because Air Canada reportedly overbooked the flight. Cindy Boulet says she and her two sons, ages 5 and 8, were supposed to fly to Cuba on Tuesday.
-
Quebec parents want son's mysterious death in Punta Cana investigated fully
A Quebec couple is trying to get answers following the mysterious death of their 24-year-old son two months ago in the Dominican Republic.
-
LIVE AT 1 P.M.
LIVE AT 1 P.M. Quebec to hold news conference on measles
Quebec health authorities are set to give an update at 1 p.m. in Montreal on the circulation of measles in the province, a highly contagious disease that is making a comeback several years after its eradication.
Ottawa
-
Here's a look at the hot spots for vehicle thefts in Ottawa so far in 2024
More than 350 vehicles have been reported stolen to Ottawa police so far in 2024, with Bay, Rideau-Vanier, Alta Vista and Gloucester-Southgate the hot spots for vehicle thefts.
-
Athens, Ont. junior jockey player suffers 'potentially life changing' injury after hit from behind
Mac Spinelli, a junior hockey player in Athens, Ont., has suffered what the team is calling a "potentially life changing" injury, after being hit from behind during a playoff game on Feb. 27.
-
1 person treated for injuries following disturbance in Orleans
One person is being treated for non-life threatening injuries and another person is facing charges following an early morning disturbance in Orleans.
London
-
SIU investigating weekend crash near St. Thomas
A 49-year-old man suffered serious injuries following a crash west of St. Thomas Sunday. Around 2:30 p.m., an OPP officer tried to pull over the suspect for speeding.
-
Car slams into side of home in east London
Police were called to the 200 block of Admiral Drive near Kipling Avenue around 6:30 p.m. There is no word on how the crash happened or if any charges will be laid.
-
'No working smoke alarms': Charges pending after dog dies in overnight fire in London, Ont.
Multiple people are facing charges after an overnight fire in London, Ont. which killed one dog, displaced eight people, and eight other dogs.
Barrie
-
Long-term roadwork resumes on this busy street in Barrie's north end
Crews are back at work on a busy street in the City of Barrie on a project that started last June and is anticipated to take until spring 2025 to complete.
-
Teen driver stopped for driving 61 km over the speed limit
A young driver has lost his licence for one month after allegedly being caught speeding 61 km over the speed limit.
-
Collingwood school targeted by vandals 6x spurring OPP investigation
The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board says the Saunders Street school was vandalized four times in December and again in January and February.
Northern Ontario
-
Quebec parents want son's mysterious death in Punta Cana investigated fully
A Quebec couple is trying to get answers following the mysterious death of their 24-year-old son two months ago in the Dominican Republic.
-
'How could they allow this?' Many Canadians frustrated with CERB experience
It’s been nearly four years since the federal government rolled out the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, but many Canadians who received funds are still confused by its eligibility requirements and are only learning now that they have to pay back the money.
-
Driver passed out on northern Ont. highway, charged with impaired, drug trafficking
A 57-year-old Elliot Lake man is charged with impaired driving and drug trafficking after patrol officers found him passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle on the highway, police say.
Kitchener
-
Suspects wanted for attempted break-in at former jail
Some people have tried – and been successful – at breaking out of jail. On Sunday morning, however, three people attempted to break into one.
-
Arrest after victim hit in the face with bowling ball
A Guelph man is facing charges after he allegedly hit a female in the face with a bowling ball.
-
UW researchers develop new technique to detect fentanyl in blood samples
University of Waterloo researchers have developed a new blood testing method that can detect potent opioids faster than traditional techniques.
Windsor
-
Windsor Police seek suspect after multiple thefts
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help to identify a male suspect wanted for multiple thefts.
-
Arrest made, charges laid after weekend assault in Harrow
One person has been charged following an investigation in Harrow over the weekend. Around 7:10 a.m. on Saturday, OPP were called to an address on Queen Street in Harrow where they found two people in a fight.
-
'Insecure load' prompts traffic stop from OPP
A driver in Essex County was recently stopped after OPP noticed something unusual looking about the vehicle. According to police, the driver of a Hyundai car “risked lives” by transporting a Jeep hard top on the roof of their car.
Winnipeg
-
Schools closed around Manitoba due to icy roads, poor visibility
Dangerous road conditions around Manitoba have prompted a slew of school closures around the province on Monday.
-
Winter weather warnings still looming throughout Manitoba
Central and southern Manitoba remain under an array of weather alerts on Sunday.
-
Dangerous driving conditions prompt slew of road closures around Manitoba
A blizzardy blast of winter weather in parts of Manitoba has forced several road closures in the region.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon digs out following major winter storm
The City of Saskatoon and its residents are in cleanup mode Monday following a major winter storm over the weekend that halted traffic, flights and services.
-
Here's what to expect as MLAs return for the spring sitting of the Saskatchewan Legislature
As MLAs return to the Saskatchewan Legislature – the current state of contract negotiations with the province’s teachers are expected to be a main focus.
-
Bank of Canada expected to hold interest rates this week as grey cloud hangs over economy
The Bank of Canada is expected to preach patience at its interest rate announcement this week as economists say weakening economic conditions are setting the stage for rate cuts in the coming months.
Regina
-
Regina in cleanup mode following weekend snowstorm
The City of Regina says crews are in storm mode Monday, working to keep major roadways driveable by plowing snow and applying ice control at high risk intersections following a major snowstorm over the weekend that impacted much of the province.
-
Here's what to expect as MLAs return for the spring sitting of the Saskatchewan Legislature
As MLAs return to the Saskatchewan Legislature – the current state of contract negotiations with the province’s teachers are expected to be a main focus.
-
Bank of Canada expected to hold interest rates this week as grey cloud hangs over economy
The Bank of Canada is expected to preach patience at its interest rate announcement this week as economists say weakening economic conditions are setting the stage for rate cuts in the coming months.
Kelowna
-
Father of Kelowna crane collapse victim calls for better safety standards
Mounted to the wall of Chris Vilness’ office is the harness that was strapped to his son Cailen Vilness’ back during the final moments of his life, a harsh reminder of the tragedy that unfolded on July 12, 2021.
-
Metro Vancouver skiers flock to B.C. Interior amid dismal snow conditions at home
Skiers and snowboarders from British Columbia's Lower Mainland flocked to the province's Interior over the long weekend due to dismal snow conditions at Metro Vancouver's local ski hills.
-
Police warn farmers about series of thefts in the South Okanagan
Mounties in the South Okanagan are warning farmers about a recent “rash of thefts,” urging them to secure their equipment, properties and outbuildings.
Vancouver
-
121 passengers evacuated after train hits debris on tracks near Agassiz, B.C.
A train “struck debris” on the tracks near Agassiz, B.C – causing a fuel leak and forcing all of the passengers to disembark, according to VIA Rail.
-
Drivers urged to use caution in Metro Vancouver after snowfall
Drivers across the Lower Mainland are being urged to use caution Monday morning after a late winter storm ripped through the region.
-
Bank of Canada expected to hold interest rates this week as grey cloud hangs over economy
The Bank of Canada is expected to preach patience at its interest rate announcement this week as economists say weakening economic conditions are setting the stage for rate cuts in the coming months.
Vancouver Island
-
Bank of Canada expected to hold interest rates this week as grey cloud hangs over economy
The Bank of Canada is expected to preach patience at its interest rate announcement this week as economists say weakening economic conditions are setting the stage for rate cuts in the coming months.
-
'It was swimming around me': Free-diver captures close encounter with orca
When Ping-Yi Wu started taking a selfie while floating in the ocean near East Sooke, B.C., the tourist never imagined she would eventually capture an orca with her camera.
-