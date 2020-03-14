HALIFAX -- The first presumptive case of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador has been announced.

On Saturday, Newfoundland and Labrador’s Chief Medical Officer, Janice Fitzgerald, held a press conference to update the province on its status in the wake of COVID-19 spreading throughout the country.

Fitzgerald said the presumptive case involves a woman who returned from a cruise in the Carribean. Officials aren’t releasing the woman’s identity to the public.

Meanwhile, the woman is self-isolating and recovering at home with mild symptoms.

For more information concerning the presumptive case, vist the Newfoundland and Labrador government website.