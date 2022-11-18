Fit as a fiddle: Pot-bellied pig almost back to his old self again

Don Martin: Now that the 24 Sussex sabotage is complete, it's time to call in the demolition crew

By declaring even the kitchen a fire hazard and health risk to continued service, the very kitchen where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his family and his visitors have been catered to remotely for seven years, the National Capital Commission has officially mothballed the estate and nailed an unofficial demolition order on the gates. This is not a lamentable development, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

Twitter risks fraying as engineers exit over Musk upheaval

Elon Musk's managerial bomb-throwing at Twitter has so thinned the ranks of software engineers who keep the world's de facto public square up and running that industry insiders and programmers who were fired or resigned this week agree: Twitter may soon fray so badly it could actually crash.

