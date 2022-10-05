Five Halifax triathletes, including 70-year-old, set to compete in Hawaii Ironman

Five Halifax-area triathletes are now on the cusp of a historic accomplishment. They'll be competing in this week's Ironman competition in Hawaii. Five Halifax-area triathletes are now on the cusp of a historic accomplishment. They'll be competing in this week's Ironman competition in Hawaii.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island

  • B.C. says 54 doctors have signed contracts after new salary incentives announced

    The B.C. government says that 54 doctors have signed contracts with the province to provide full-time family doctor service after the Ministry of Health announced a signing bonus and other incentives earlier this summer. On June 21, the province announced it would be offering a $25,000 signing bonus as well as medical training debt forgiveness up to $130,000 to new family doctors who agreed to work in B.C. for five years.