Five Halifax triathletes, including 70-year-old, set to compete in Hawaii Ironman

The first time Kim Sawler finished a triathlon, her reaction was one of pure excitement.

“At the time I said, 'When can I do another one?'” Kim asked.

Five years later, Sawler is still competing and is now the co-president of the Halifax Triathlon Club.

“It’s hard to put into words unless you feel it," said Sawler. "It is such a sense of accomplishment.”

Five Halifax-area triathletes are now on the cusp of a historic accomplishment. Denita Hammond, Paul Shore, Greg Lummis, Islam Ellaithy and Francine Comeau will compete in this week's Ironman competition in Hawaii.

“It puts Halifax and Nova Scotia and the Halifax Triathlon Club on the map,” said Sawler.

Francine Comeau did her first triathlon more than 20 years ago. Now, 70-years-old, Comeau is still competing.

“I slowly built up to it,” said Comeau. "I started with sprint distances.”

The Hawaii Ironman distances are staggering. A 3.8 kilometre swim, 180 kilometre bike race and a 42.2 kilometre marathon, all within 17 hours.

“It’s slowly building," said Comeau. "It’s like a science experiment. You are trying to figure out how much your body can take before you’ve had enough.”

Year-round training is close to a full-time job. Recovering is also a long-term process.

“I usually feel a bit groggy and kind of dizzy," said Paul Shore. "So you just consume a lot of salt and water.”

Based on Shore's experience, the race is punishing, especially on the leg muscles.

“Everybody walks the same the following day," said Shore. "People walk like Frankenstein because they don’t want to bend their knees. “

As for when Comeau will retire, she said it's possible she will race into her 70s or even her 80s.

“I haven’t yet decided if I will try again when I’m 75," said Comeau. "I will see how this one goes.”

Comeau, along with her four fellow Halifax-based triathletes, are trained and ready for the 2022 Ironman. They will be swimming, biking and running on the world stage, while representing their home province.