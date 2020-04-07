HALIFAX -- Five more employees and two more residents at the Admiral Long Term Care Centre in Dartmouth, N.S. have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of people connected to the home who have tested positive to 10.

Both residents are in isolation, and all eight employees who have tested positive are in self-isolation at home, said the GEM Health Care Group in an update posted to their website.

Last week, it was revealed three employees from Admiral Long Term Care Centre tested positive.

On Friday, a spokesperson for the GEM Health Care Group said all residents at the long-term care facility had been tested for the virus and were waiting on results.

"We have updated our pandemic plan to address the current situation. As part of that plan, we have suspended all non-essential visits and services to our homes, added additional screening measures for staff to ensure that they are well, and increased our already-high standards of disinfecting all areas in our homes," said the release posted to their website.