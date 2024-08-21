Floodplain mapping to drastically restrict development in area of Sackville and Little Sackville rivers

Sackville and Little Sackville rivers have long been identified as flood risks that pose safety issues for the public and properties.

A public meeting was hosted by the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) in Bedford, N.S., Wednesday. It focused on recurring flooding, the river system and new floodplain maps and regulations that address those public safety issues and aim to better protect the public, properties, and environment.

The issue of flooding was no more evident than in July 2023 when torrential rains caused severe flash flooding in the area around the river system. Dozens of homes and properties in the floodplain zone were inundated with water. Several roadways, and even a section of Highway 101, were closed, trapping vehicles and rendering roads passable only by boat.

Measurements at the time showed more than 200 millimetres of rain had fallen over the span of seven hours, prompting a public safety alert to go out warning residents to avoid certain roads and areas.

HRM is holding a series of meetings to publicly review the new mapping and expansion of the floodplain area of the Sackville and Little Sackville rivers.

The updated floodplain mapping now includes nearly 900 properties located within the one-in-20 year flood zone, that’s up from around 500 in 1983.

Newly proposed regulations would put conditions in place that would no longer allow new housing or property development in the one-in-20 floodplain area, while developments in the one-in-100 floodplain must meet strict building requirements.

These changes impact areas including Bedford, Lower Sackville, Beaver Bank, Hammonds Plains, and Upper Sackville.

More than 30 people gathered for the first public meeting at the Bedford United Church for the presentation.

Two more public meetings are scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 28, at the Sackville Lions Club in Lower Sackville, from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8:30 p.m.

