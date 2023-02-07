Former Halifax medical student denies he killed fellow student for financial gain
A former medical student who claims he fatally shot a fellow student in self-defence during a drug deal in Halifax denied Tuesday he planned to kill the man and steal the marijuana he was carrying.
William Sandeson, who was also a small-time drug dealer, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the Aug. 15, 2015, death of Dalhousie University physics student Taylor Samson, whose body has yet to be found.
Under cross-examination by Crown prosecutor Carla Ball, Sandeson told the Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury he brought a handgun to the drug deal only to intimidate Samson, not to kill him.
"You planned to use that gun that night to kill," Ball told him. Sandeson said that wasn't true. "No. I planned to use that gun to intimidate."
On Monday, Sandeson testified that soon after he showed Samson the gun, the victim lunged at him and the resulting struggle ended when Sandeson shot him, saying he was certain Samson would have killed him otherwise.
On Tuesday, Ball suggested Sandeson was motivated to kill because he was mired in debt and was about to spend a small fortune on tuition and books as he was days away from beginning medical school at Dalhousie.
She told the court that the cost of Sandeson's medical degree over four years was estimated at $112,000. And she reminded the jury that the accused had $78,000 outstanding on a line of credit.
"You were in debt, big time," she told Sandeson.
Sandeson repeatedly denied the allegation, saying he was in good financial shape because of drug debts he was owed, a student grant and the possibility that the cost of his education would be covered by the provincial government if he chose to practise in a rural community.
"I was under next to no financial pressure," he said. "I had a large balance owing on the line of credit, but I had assets that more than balanced the line of credit."
The accused said that aside from his drug dealing, which earned him about $8,000 a month by the summer of 2015, he also held three jobs, including part-time positions at two hospitals and at a home for the intellectually disabled.
But Ball argued that the drug trade had become increasingly important and more lucrative for Sandeson.
"You were entrenched in the drug trade," Ball said, adding that Sandeson had already told the court he was selling drugs to a network of people, many of them Dalhousie athletes. Sandeson was also a varsity track athlete at the university.
Again, Sandeson disagreed, saying he was dealing in small amounts of drugs, including marijuana, magic mushrooms and MDMA, which is also known as ecstacy.
When asked about growing up on a farm in the Truro, N.S., area, Sandeson said his childhood was "idyllic" because it included looking after animals, driving tractors and regularly taking part in organized sports.
Ball suggested that as a student at Dalhousie, Sandeson was effectively living a double life.
"You do have another side to you, don't you agree?" she asked Sandeson.
Sandeson replied: "I sold drugs."
Ball went on to tell the jury that Sandeson used a separate email account and texting programs to communicate with clients seeking drugs, and she said he used coded language to arrange deals.
Sandeson disagreed about the use of code words, saying, "I'd call it more of a vernacular than a code," adding that anyone with a limited knowledge of the drug trade would know what he was talking about.
As well, Ball drew attention to the fact that Sandeson had legally purchased a semi-automatic 9-mm handgun in June 2015, two months before the killing.
"You had two sides to your life -- a perfect cover for criminal activity," Ball said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2023.
Correction
This is a corrected story. A previous version misidentifies Samson as Sandeson.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PM Trudeau presenting premiers with health-care funding offer
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is presenting the federal government's offer for billions in new health-care funding to the provinces and territories at a highly anticipated meeting in Ottawa today. At the first in-person meeting of all First Ministers in years, Trudeau is set to outline how much money his government is willing to provide, and what his expectations are for improving care.
Newborn, toddler saved from rubble in quake-hit Syrian town
Residents digging through a collapsed building in a northwest Syrian town discovered a crying infant whose mother appears to have given birth to her while buried underneath the rubble from this week's devastating earthquake, relatives and a doctor said Tuesday.
Canadians now expect to need $1.7M in order to retire: BMO survey
Canadians now believe they need $1.7 million in savings in order to retire, a 20 per cent increase from 2020, according to a new BMO survey. The eye-watering figure is the largest sum since BMO first started surveying Canadians about their retirement expectations 13 years ago.
One-third of households say they're financially worse off compared to year ago: poll
A new poll finds one-third of Canadian households say their financial situation has worsened over the last year. According to a Leger poll commissioned by the Association for Canadian Studies, 34 per cent of Canadian households say they're financially worse off compared with a year ago.
U.S. actor facing sex charges in Nevada also facing charge in B.C.
A former actor in the movie 'Dances With Wolves' who is facing eight sex-related charges in Nevada is also facing a charge in British Columbia.
Quake deaths pass 6,200 as Turkiye, Syria seek survivors
Search teams and emergency aid from around the world poured into Turkiye and Syria on Tuesday as rescuers working in freezing temperatures dug, sometimes with their bare hands, through the remains of buildings flattened by a powerful earthquake. The death toll soared above 6,200 and was still expected to rise.
Germany, Denmark, Netherlands pledge Ukraine Leopard 1 tanks
Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands say they plan to provide Ukraine with at least 100 refurbished Leopard 1 battle tanks.
Canada announces $10 million in aid to Turkiye, Syria after deadly earthquake
Ottawa says Canada will contribute $10 million to earthquake relief efforts in Turkiye and Syria as part of an initial aid package.
U.K. police officer, exposed as serial rapist, jailed for life
A former London police officer was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison with a minimum term of 30 years for raping and sexually assaulting a dozen women over a 17-year period.
Toronto
-
'We are desperate': Family of slain Toronto tech CEO renews $250,000 reward in unsolved murder case
Nearly five years after Matthew Staikos was gunned down in Toronto, the family of the tech CEO has renewed a $250,000 reward in the unsolved murder case.
-
European family moves to Toronto in long-term Airbnb. A 'loophole' got them an eviction notice midway
For a Switzerland professor contracted to work in Ontario for a year, Airbnb looked like the right option for a family of five.
-
Video emerges of moments before former child actor was fatally run down on the Danforth
Surveillance video of the moments before a former child actor was run down by a vehicle on the Danforth has been obtained by CTV News Toronto as police search for the driver.
Calgary
-
Pedestrian hit and killed by Calgary CTrain at Dalhousie Station
Calgary Transit says while CTrains are running through Dalhousie Station, they aren't stopping at the location due to a police investigation.
-
Vehicle strikes pedestrian on 68th Street N.E.
A woman was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after she was hit by a vehicle in the city's northeast Tuesday morning.
-
PM Trudeau presenting premiers with health-care funding offer
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is presenting the federal government's offer for billions in new health-care funding to the provinces and territories at a highly anticipated meeting in Ottawa today. At the first in-person meeting of all First Ministers in years, Trudeau is set to outline how much money his government is willing to provide, and what his expectations are for improving care.
Montreal
-
Boy, 16, fatally struck in Laval parking lot by snow loader
A 16-year-old boy has died after being struck by a snow clearing truck in the parking lot of Les Galeries Laval shopping mall on Monday night.
-
Montreal gets record number of pothole claims in 2022
The City of Montreal logged a record number of pothole claims in 2022 as the city continues to spend in the millions to patch over as many as it can.
-
Quebec Liberals accuse PQ of 'acting like Trump' on border crossing policy
Quebec interim Liberal leader Marc Tanguay says that in wanting to close Roxham Road to prevent irregular entry of asylum seekers into Quebec, the Parti Québécois and its leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon are behaving like Donald Trump.
Edmonton
-
Mother charged with sexual abuse of toddler in Edmonton area after FBI tip
A Strathcona County toddler has been rescued from suspected sexual exploitation, and the child's mother has been charged, police said.
-
More than 2,000 parking tickets handed out as residential parking ban ends: city
The city says the phase 2 residential parking ban will be lifted Tuesday at 7 p.m.
-
Bomb threat made against Sylvan Lake school: RCMP
A school in Sylvan Lake, Alta., was evacuated Tuesday morning after a bomb threat, RCMP said.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern highways reopen following brief closure due to weather
Several highways in northeastern Ontario are reopened after a winter storm created hazardous road conditions Tuesday morning.
-
Netflix to begin password sharing crackdown in Canada. What you need to know
Netflix users who have been sharing their passwords with friends and family members who live hundreds – or even thousands – of kilometres away won’t be able to do so for much longer, as the streaming service announced its plans to end password sharing.
-
U.S. 6-year-old who shot teacher allegedly tried to choke another
A 6-year-old Virginia boy who shot and wounded his first-grade teacher constantly cursed at staff and teachers, chased students around and tried to whip them with his belt and once choked another teacher 'until she couldn't breathe,' according to a legal notice filed by an attorney for the wounded teacher.
London
-
Fatal fire under investigation on Dundas Street
London police officers and fire officials are investigating after a fatal fire in the east end of the city Monday afternoon.
-
London fraudster case closed after his death is confirmed
The court case involving the London man who defrauded Canada Post of more than $235,000 is now closed.
-
Multi-vehicle crash snaps hydro pole and cuts power
The public is asked to avoid a section of Highbury Avenue after a vehicle collision downed powerlines in the area.
Winnipeg
-
'Everybody's begging for help': Winnipeg family mourning loss of relatives from Turkiye earthquake
A Winnipeg family is in mourning after two relatives were killed by an earthquake that caused destruction across southeast Turkiye and neighbouring Syria.
-
Car crash involving on-duty Winnipeg officers being investigated
The Manitoba RCMP is investigating a car crash from last month that involved two on-duty Winnipeg Police Service officers.
-
New Chief Peguis statue to be unveiled on legislative grounds
A new statue on the legislative grounds is set to be unveiled and will be the first Indigenous person on the grounds.
Ottawa
-
Federal union files complaint against CRA over work-from-home rules
One of Canada's largest unions representing public servants has filed a bad-faith bargaining complaint against the Canada Revenue Agency over what it's calling an "about-face" on the issue of working from home.
-
Thieves cut huge hole in Ottawa restaurant wall to get at jewelry store next door
An Ottawa restaurateur says he was shocked to find his restaurant broken into and even more surprised to discover a giant hole in the wall that led to the neighbouring jewelry store.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Homeowners left with unfinished projects after Ottawa construction company suddenly closes
Homeowners and employees have been left reeling after an Orléans construction company suddenly closed its doors, walking away from half-built houses and projects worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police investigating suspicious death
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is restricting traffic on range road 3062 as they investigate a suspicious death in the area.
-
Man accused of killing Saskatoon youth advocate will plead guilty to manslaughter
A man accused of killing a Saskatoon youth advocate and volunteer has arranged a plea deal, according to his defence lawyer.
-
Saskatchewan residents prefer cats over dogs, survey finds
While 56 per cent of Canadians prefer dogs over cats, in Saskatchewan the opposite is true, according to a new survey.
Vancouver
-
'A largely absent resource': Those who call on Vancouver's police-based mental health team hope funding boost will improve service
There’s so much demand for Vancouver’s mental health emergency teams that people can be left waiting days, and sometimes teams never make it to requests for service at all. It’s hoped a funding boost to hire more staff will increase capacity of the service.
-
U.S. actor facing sex charges in Nevada also facing charge in B.C.
A former actor in the movie 'Dances With Wolves' who is facing eight sex-related charges in Nevada is also facing a charge in British Columbia.
-
Dog named Kujo likely to 'kill or injure,' B.C. court rules in euthanasia decision
A dog named Kujo will be euthanized after a B.C. judge determined the animal is "likely to kill or injure" if released from the pound.
Regina
-
Here's what a global recession might mean for Saskatchewan
Talks of a global recession in 2023 remain relatively strong as the calendar reaches the second month of the year.
-
'I've never seen anyone move like him': Olympic sprinter making waves on U of R track team
Usheoritse "Dushos" Itsekiri is in his second season with the University of Regina track and field team. Itsekiri was a member of Nigeria's Olympic team at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
-
Geothermal project in southeast Sask. to begin in late 2023
A geothermal power project in southeast Saskatchewan is set to begin construction in late 2023.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria cyclist's smartwatch called 911 after collision with vehicle
A mangled bicycle and a smashed windshield point to the severity of the crash that sent a Victoria cyclist to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on Monday.
-
Comox Valley residents report theft ring targeting trucks, heavy equipment
Comox, B.C., business owner John Watt has been distracted from his regular duties lately as he tries to replace a truck and thousands of dollars in new ski equipment stolen in late January from Mount Washington.
-
Vancouver Island company believes its first in Canada to use fully electric refrigeration truck
A Langford, B.C., transport company specializing in hauling food believes the newest addition to its fleet is a national first in electric vehicle technology.