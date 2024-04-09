ATLANTIC
    • Former Moncton-area MLA Sue Stultz has died

    Sue Stultz, a former Moncton-area MLA and well-known community volunteer, has died.

    Stultz was elected under the David Alward Progressive Conservatives in the 2010 New Brunswick election for the Moncton West riding.

    She served as Social Development and Government Services minister in the Alward cabinet.

    She was defeated in the 2014 election.

    Since 1991, Stultz and the Moncton firefighters have gathered thousands of turkeys for New Brunswickers in need over the holidays.

    Her work on that effort, as well as other charities including Children’s Wish, earned her many awards, including the Order of Moncton and the Governor General’s Caring Canadian Award.

    Stultz died Monday. She was 71.

