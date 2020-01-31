SYDNEY -- Dozens of international students from Cape Breton University say they'll sleep soundly for the first time in months tonight.

The students have been sleeping on the floor, because they can't afford basic furnishings for their off-campus apartments.

Trucks were lined up outside The Salvation Army in Sydney on Friday and getting filled up with mattresses for international students from Cape Breton University (CBU).

Many say they are living in apartments without furniture -- and most importantly beds.

"Two bed sheets," said CBU student Rushban Singh. "So I'm combining those two bed sheets and then I'm sleeping. I'm making them up on the floor and then sleeping."

Some students have been sleeping on the floor since coming to Cape Breton in September.

They say their tuition fees are so high, they can only afford food and rent.

"They haven't provided any mattress and we don't have any mattress," said Kavya Bathinettil Sajeev. "Three of my friends bought a new one and I'm sharing with them, so today I'm so happy that I got a new one."

More than 47 first-year students who live off campus will sleep soundly on Friday night.

The university's Rotaract Club, the Rotary Club, and The Salvation Army were able to raise $10,000 to purchase the mattresses and box springs.

"A good night sleep means a lot to these students," said Maj. Corey Vincent of The Salvation Army. "It's hard to get an education, very difficult to stay focused if you're tired."

Rotary Club member Chigozie Okolie said the need in the community is even greater.

"We received about 130 applications for people who need mattresses," Okolie said. "We made arrangements for 50 mattresses and ended up with funding for about 47."

Eighty students were turned away, but many of the groups involved today say they will continue their efforts to make sure no student is left sleeping on the floor.