

CTV Atlantic





Four people are facing charges after a man was stabbed in the parking lot of a Saint John mall.

Police responded to a report of an assault at the McAllister Mall around 6 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a 31-year-old man had been in an altercation with four people in the parking lot of the CIBC. The man then ran to the parking lot of the McAllister Mall, where police say he was followed by the four suspects, and the fight continued.

Police say the man was stabbed several times in the buttocks during the altercation. He was taken to the Saint John Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The four suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, but were located a short time later.

A 17-year-old boy, a 19-year-old man, a 29-year-old woman, and an 18-year-old woman have each been charged with aggravated assault.

They were released from custody and are due to appear in court at a later date.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, but the victim hasn’t been very forthcoming with information.