Four injured after car lands in ditch on its side: N.S. RCMP

The RCMP in Nova Scotia is investigating a single-vehicle collision in Mount Hanley, N.S., which left four people injured.

Annapolis District RCMP, along with fire and EHS members, responded to a crash on Shore Road around 8:39 p.m. Tuesday.

Once on scene, crews located a car in the ditch on its side.

Police say the driver and one passenger appeared to have serious injuries, while two other passengers were left with minor injuries.

The occupants, three men and a woman, were under the age of 20, according to RCMP.