HALIFAX -- On Thursday, police in New Brunswick announced four men have been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into outlaw motorcycle club activities in the province.

New Brunswick RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit made the arrests between February 17 and April 9, 2020, in Edmundston, Drummond, California Settlement and Moncton.

Police say the arrests are in relation to organized crime, drugs and proceeds of crime, or money laundering.

The arrests include:

A 34-year-old "prospect" for the Red Devils Motorcycle Club.

A 29-year-old "full patch" member of the Red Devils Motorcycle Club.

A 46-year-old "prospect" for the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club.

A 42-year-old "full patch" member of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club Nomads N.B.

All four men were released from custody while they await future court appearances.

"The Red Devils are a support club for the Hells Angels, and operate under their direction," says Insp. Ron Desilva of the New Brunswick RCMP's Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit. "The Hells Angels are involved in the drug trade in New Brunswick, bringing harmful elements into our communities."

The investigation continues.

Police also note, two other members of Hells Angels Motorcycle Club Nomads N.B. are currently incarcerated following previous investigations. In 2017, 50-year-old Robin Moulton was convicted of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and sentenced to four years and six months. In 2018, 59-year-old Emery "Pit" Martin was charged with cocaine trafficking, money laundering and organized crime and is currently awaiting trial.