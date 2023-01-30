Four Nova Scotians facing sexual assault, intimidation charges in relation to human trafficking incident

Four people are facing a number of charges, including intimidation of a justice system participant, in connection with human trafficking that happened in the Yarmouth, N.S., area.

Yarmouth Rural RCMP started an investigation on Jan. 22 after receiving a report of a sexual assault at a property in Brooklyn, N.S.

The RCMP alleges one person was sexually assaulted and a second person was assaulted with the intent to intimidate them for their involvement in an ongoing judicial process related to a human trafficking investigation.

On Jan. 27, the Southwest Nova Major Crime Unit, along with the RCMP Emergency Response Team, arrested three men and a woman who police say were involved in the assaults.

A search warrant was also executed at the Brooklyn property.

A 49-year-old Yarmouth County, N.S., man has been charged with:

unlawful confinement

sexual assault in which other persons were also a party

sexual assault

two counts of intimidation of a justice system participant

two counts of obstructing justice

criminal harassment

possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

two counts of uttering threats

assault

A 27-year-old Yarmouth County man has been charged with:

unlawful confinement

sexual assault in which other persons were also a party

sexual assault

intimidation of a justice system participant

obstructing justice

criminal harassment

possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

careless use of a firearm

uttering threats

assault

A 48-year-old Yarmouth County man has been charged with:

unlawful confinement

sexual assault in which other persons were also a party

sexual assault

intimidation of a justice system participant

obstructing justice

criminal harassment

possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

administering a noxious substance

assault

trafficking in a substance

uttering threats

A 35-year-old Yarmouth County woman has been charged with:

unlawful confinement

sexual assault in which other persons were also a party

sexual assault

intimidation of a justice system participant

obstructing justice

criminal harassment

possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

administering a noxious substance

assault

trafficking in a substance

All four people were held in custody and were scheduled to appear in Yarmouth provincial court on Monday.