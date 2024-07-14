'Those two guys are just heroes in my book': men save Pointe-du-Chene Wharf from further damage after fire

One man was sent to hospital following a fire on a boat at the marina on the Pointe-du-Chene Wharf early Sunday afternoon.

Pointe-du-Chene Harbour Authority general manager Victor Cormier said the fire started around 2 p.m. when the man tried to start his boat.

“It stalled and he tried to start it again and it just exploded,” said Cormier.

Cormier said the RCMP told him the man suffered burns to his legs and one arm.

The boat, still on fire, began floating toward the gas bar at the Pointe-du-Chene Yacht Club according to Cormier.

He said two men on jet skis saved the day.

Thick smoke rises into the air from the boat fire at the Pointe-du-Chene Wharf. (Courtesy: Kevin Carson)“They roped it and pulled it on the outside of the breakwater,” he said. “If those two guys hadn’t pulled it out it could have been a catastrophe. For the gas bar and the other boats because when one starts one fire it starts the other one. Those two guys are just heroes in my book.”

The Shediac Fire Department and the RCMP responded to the fire call.

Cormier said the wharf was closed to visitors for about 40 minutes due to safety concerns.

“Thank God for those two guys,” said Cormier.

