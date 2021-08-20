FREDERICTON -- Martina and David Bernhofer are in the business of building trust.

Their company Level Up takes workplace bonding above and beyond.

"Every activity has a certain purpose and you can see stuff in the activity or you can discover like communication, trust, problem solving, strategy or even just fun," Martina Bernhofer says.

They use activities like trust falls, fire walks, slack line balancing and more.

They say it gets colleagues off of Zoom and in the zone.

"People who haven't met since a year (ago) but are working together and we would like to strengthen bonds or even get to know each other better and depending on the outcome, on their goal and needs we come up with certain activities and then we make the program," she said.

The coaching is for any kind of business, or group looking to come together.

"Whenever people are working together these are our clients so whenever there's a team, so for now different construction companies or even digital media companies and yeah it's all over the place," Bernhofer said.

Level Up's exercises aim to bring out the strengths and show the weaknesses of employees ... and Martina and David say that's what team building is all about.

"All the learning only works when feelings are involved and in our activities there's a lot of feelings involved cause it makes you leave your comfort zone then you cannot play a certain role you are just yourself," she said.

"And then when feelings are involved people realize that 'oh ya, oh my god, this is my strength or this is my weakness' or this is how I am basically and the we can figure out how the team can work and match each other."

Maybe they're even what your company needs to reach the next level.