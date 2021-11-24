Fredericton curlers achieve new Guinness World Record; set higher goal for fundraising efforts

FREDERICTON -

A group of curlers in Fredericton, N.B. who recently beat the Guinness World Record for the longest curling game are now setting a new goal for themselves.

The ten players from Capital Winter Club – a curling club in Fredericton – achieved their worldly goal on Friday, after being on the ice for 120-hours.

The previous world record was held by a group in Ontario where they played for 105 hours, 6 minutes, and 51 seconds.

"It's been a little bit of a roller coaster ride. Like you said, we had only wanted to raise $120,000 and when we got going with all the media coverage of the attempt it really kind of snowballed," Steven Burns said.

Now, the group is turning their attention to their fundraising efforts, which they hope will help reduce wait times for youth mental health services.

So far, they've raised $210,000.

"For Family Enrichment, it means that we are going to be able to help so many kids for quite a long time. It's amazing. It's very emotional,” said Leentje Deleuil, executive director Family Enrichment and Counselling Service, Inc.

“We apply for grants from the government and unfortunately, there was not a lot of results there, so this initiative is a miracle."

To sweeten the pot, the Fredericton curlers planned a 24-hour curling event for this weekend.

They say if they can bring the $210,000 they raised up to $300,000, they have another guaranteed $100,000 coming from two foundations.

“We're asking to bring 30 teams from all over to donate or raise $1,000 each,” Burns said.

A committee will be organized to manage the funds.

"Everybody that does something like this opens up some new mental capacity for themselves and that is what we're trying to do for kids when we talk about mental health. Mental health is really, what is your capacity to handle and cope with difficult things," curler Chris Schnare said.

It could be weeks, even months before the Guinness World Book of Record's adjudicators confirm their record status, but thanks to the money they've raised, the group already feels like winners.