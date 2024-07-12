Fredericton Police Chief Martin Gaudet announces retirement

Fredericton Police Chief Martin Gaudet announced his retirement on Friday. Gaudet said he made the decision after much reflection. His retirement will go into effect on August 29, 2024, on the date of his anniversary.

“It has been an incredible journey, and together we have achieved significant milestones over the years,” Gaudet said.

In his retirement letter, Gaudet celebrated the achievements of the Fredericton Police Force during his tenure. He said the police department embraced new technology to improve transparency, accountability and public safety. He said they developed a robust recruitment strategy to attract the best talent to the force.

“As I step away from this role, I want to express my gratitude. It has been a privilege to work alongside incredible individuals during my 30 years of policing. Together, we have served and protected our community with professionalism, integrity, respect, compassion, and unwavering accountability.”

Gaudet offered his best wishes to his successor and his appreciation to those whose support made the Police force “the best it can be.”

“And to my family, I look forward to the next chapter in our lives with excitement and anticipation,” Gaudet said.

