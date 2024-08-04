One person dead after collision in Martins River: N.S. RCMP

RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating after one person died and another was injured in a collision in Martins River on Saturday.

Police say they responded to a report of the collision just east of Exit 10 at around 10:10 a.m.

Upon arrival, police learned that a Mazda CX-5 had collided with one or possibly two semi-tractor trailers travelling in separate directions.

The driver of the Mazda, a 28-year-old woman from Conquerall Mills, was the only person in the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of one of the semi-tractor trailers, an 85-year-old man from New Germany, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other semi-tractor trailer was not physically injured.

RCMP say the investigation is still in its early stages, and a collision reconstructionist attended the scene.

The highway was closed between Exit 10 and Exit 9 for several hours after the crash but has since been reopened.

