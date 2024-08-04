Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Nova Scotia on Sunday

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of Nova Scotia on Sunday.

According to the watch, the thunderstorm is severe and may be capable of producing strong winds and gusts, as well as heavy rain and nickel-sized hail.

The cluster of thunderstorms over Mahone Bar is travelling eastward at around 50 km/h. There is also rainfall of around 25 millimetres per hour and higher or total rainfall of around 50 to 70 millimetres. A hail of around 2 centimetres or more is also possible.

Warnings are currently in place for Halifax, Annapolis, Kings, Colchester, and Lunenburg Counties.

Environment Canada also says heavy downpours may cause flash floods or water pools on roads.

Large hail also has the possibility of damaging property and causing injury. Intense lightning is also likely.

They also warn that very strong gust wings can have the power to damage buildings, down trees, and blow large vehicles off the road.

