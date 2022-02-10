Fredericton police chief says he won't allow 'gridlock' as city prepares for 'Freedom Convoy'

The city of Fredericton is preparing for a ‘freedom convoy’ that’s scheduled to begin Friday afternoon.

Fredericton Police Force Chief Roger Brown says he supports peaceful protests, but will not be allowing the convoy to “gridlock” the city, as it’s been advertised.

“There’s a light at the end of the tunnel … I think it’s totally irresponsible for these individuals to be putting this city in this position … however we will respond,” he said during a news conference Thursday.

If the protest remains peaceful, Brown says there will be no issue. However, the police have built an operational plan, including the help of the Department of Public Safety. While Brown says he won’t reveal details of that plan, police will not be allowing large trucks to come into the downtown core of the city.

“Trucks, heavy equipment, anything meant to impede the city … will be turned away at the checkpoints at the exterior of the city,” he said.

Brown says police have had difficulty identifying who the organizers of the protest are.

“I don’t know what their goals are, but I will tell you we are planning on meeting with the organizers tomorrow … we will tell them quite clearly what our plans are … Hopefully cooler heads will prevail,” he said.

Brown is not sure how much this has cost, or will cost, the city, however the city is bringing in a large number of officers for the weekend.

“It’s going to be expensive,” he said. “But what we’ve learned from other cities is to pre-plan … It will cost us what it costs us.”

He’s not encouraging anyone to counter-protest.

Mayor Kate Rogers says she’s appreciative of the help and support that’s been promised to the city by the province.

“As Canadians we all have the right to use our voice … Peaceful protest is one of the hallmarks of our rights, but we cannot do it in a way that impacts others … It’s absolutely not right to infringe on the rights of other people,” she said.

The city is planning for the protest to last beyond the weekend.

Rogers says they will use a relatively new noise by-law if it’s necessary.

“I don’t want what happened in Ottawa to happen here… Fredericton, we’re peaceful, we’re kind and we’re a friendly city.”