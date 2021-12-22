Fredericton police continue investigation into shooting in city's Northside

The Fredericton Police Major Crimes team is continuing its investigation into a shooting that happened in Fredericton's Northside on Tuesday.

Just after 12:30 a.m., Fredericton police responded to reports that a man had been shot outside a Northside residence on Paul Street.

When officers arrived on scene, police say they located the man and he was transported to hospital in critical condition.

Police believe the person, or persons, responsible left in a vehicle prior to their arrival. Police do not believe the shooting was random.

"Officers have been canvassing the surrounding areas for information about the incident. At this time, police are still actively looking for those involved," wrote police in a news release on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the shooting, or any suspicious activity in the area in the overnight hours of Dec. 20, is asked to contact Fredericton police at 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.