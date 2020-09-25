HALIFAX -- The murder trial of Matthew Raymond, who is accused of shooting and killing four people in Fredericton in August 2018 has been adjourned until Monday after one of the counsel was experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Justice Larry Landry told the jury Friday morning that one of the lawyers involved in the trial has shown symptoms of COVID-19 and will have to be tested.

“Come on Monday unless you’re told otherwise," Landry told the court before reminding the courtroom that New Brunswick is "in a good stituation" when it comes to COVID-19.

Raymond, 50, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright and Fredericton police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns.

On Thursday, a senior officer with the Fredericton Police Force testified in court that at one point during the response to the mass shooting he feared he would be the next victim.

Court is adjourned until Monday.