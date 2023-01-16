Freezing rain continues in the Maritimes, power outages close schools

Wet, slippery conditions are ongoing in the Maritimes Monday as more freezing rain coats the region.

Freezing rain and rainfall warnings are in effect across New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

Northern parts of New Brunswick are experiencing the most significant ice build-up. Freezing rain is expected to continue in the area until Tuesday morning.

All schools in New Brunswick are closed Monday. New Brunswick students also missed class Friday due to similar messy conditions.

A number of schools in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are also closed due to power outages.

In Nova Scotia, rainfall warnings are in place along the coast, with Les Suêtes wind warnings issued for Inverness County - Mabou and north.

The onslaught of rain has also led to localized flooding due to frozen or saturated ground.

POWER OUTAGES

More than 56,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were off the grid early Monday morning, with most in the Halifax area due to a "transmission disruption.”

In a tweet around 8:30 a.m., Nova Scotia Power said the outages were related to the utility’s transmission tie to New Brunswick. It says connection was lost to the tie, causing the electrical system “to become unstable.”

This morning’s outages were related to an issue with our transmission tie to New Brunswick. We lost connection, causing our system to become unstable. As a result, we had to reduce the electricity consumption of customers, until we were able to stabilize the system. — Nova Scotia Power (@nspowerinc) January 16, 2023

The utility says customers’ consumption needed to be reduced until the system was stabilized.

The tweet says one of the ties was able to be reconnected, restoring power.

As of 8 a.m., the number of customers without power had dropped significantly, down to around 3,000 affected customers.

Nova Scotia Power says the cause of the issue is being investigated.

The utility also says there is significant ice build-up on trees and power equipment in the northeastern part of the province.

Crews continue working on restoring power to our customers in the northeastern part of the province, where there’s significant ice buildup on trees and our equipment. pic.twitter.com/324588Nsrs — Nova Scotia Power (@nspowerinc) January 16, 2023

At that time in New Brunswick, more than 11,000 NB Power customers – most in the Moncton, Shediac and Sackille areas -- were in the dark.

That number went up to close to 15,000 customers just before 11 a.m. NB Power says it is dispatching workers from areas not affected by the outages to the Moncton and Bouctouche regions.

The utility says, in some cases, ATVs have been needed to make repairs in remote areas.

In P.E.I., 169 Maritime Electric customers were without power at 8 a.m. That number went up by 10 customers as of 11 a.m.

TRANSPORTATION

Weather conditions are making travel difficult on the water and on roads.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled crossings between North Sydney, N.S., and Port aux Basques, N.L., on Monday.

The ferry service says it also anticipates the following Tuesday departures will be impacted by conditions in the Cabot Strait :

North Sydney to Port aux Basques at 12:30 p.m.

Port aux Basques to North Sydney at 11:45 a.m.

Bay Ferries says the 9 a.m. Monday departure from Saint John, N.B., and the 4 p.m. departure from Digby, N.S., have been cancelled due to high waves and wind speeds in excess of operational limits for “safety, passenger comfort and safe docking.”