Funding from Nova Scotia and New Glasgow to be used for sewer system and housing rejuvenation

Nova Scotia and the Town of New Glasgow are each spending close to $1 million on a new sewer system and housing rejuvenation program for the town.

Pat Dunn, MLA for Pictou Centre, says the town needs to support its current and future residents by ensuring the proper infrastructure is in place.

"This town and this region offer wonderful places to work and call home and the province's investment in these projects will ensure that this continues to be the case for generations to come," said Dunn in a press release from the province.

The new gravity sewer system will eliminate the need for a pumping station and provide sanitary services that support residential development. The province says future developments will provide transitional and affordable housing units and office suites.

The projects are part of the Municipal Capital Growth Program, a one-time, historical investment of $102 million in municipal infrastructure by the government of Nova Scotia to cover up to 50 per cent of project costs. The province and the town of New Glasgow will each invest approximately $934,000.

The mayor of New Glasgow, Nancy Dicks, said the developments are crucial for the NS Newstown's socio-economic growth.

"These projects ensure a solution that is not only economical for the lifetime of the asset due to reduced operational and maintenance costs, but are also environmentally friendly, and offer the highest level of service" Dicks said.

The Municipal Capital Growth Program, announced in February, was designed to address critical issues such as housing, climate change, accessibility and growth.

