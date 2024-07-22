ATLANTIC
More

    • Saint John police looking for man last seen on boat

    The Saint John Police Force station is seen at 1 Peel Plaza in Saint John, N.B. The Saint John Police Force station is seen at 1 Peel Plaza in Saint John, N.B.
    Share

    The Saint John Police Force is looking for a 75-year-old man who was last seen in a boat Monday afternoon.

    According to a news release from police, the unnamed man was last spotted tying his boat to an offshore buoy near the 40 block of Beach Road around 2:15 p.m. Rescue teams are searching the shoreline and the waters by helicopter and boat.

    The man is described as having grayish-black receding hair. He wore a diabetic patch on his left shoulder, water shoes, shorts and a dark shirt.

    Anyone with information on the man is asked to call police at 506-648-3333, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News