Saint John police looking for man last seen on boat

The Saint John Police Force is looking for a 75-year-old man who was last seen in a boat Monday afternoon.

According to a news release from police, the unnamed man was last spotted tying his boat to an offshore buoy near the 40 block of Beach Road around 2:15 p.m. Rescue teams are searching the shoreline and the waters by helicopter and boat.

The man is described as having grayish-black receding hair. He wore a diabetic patch on his left shoulder, water shoes, shorts and a dark shirt.

Anyone with information on the man is asked to call police at 506-648-3333, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.