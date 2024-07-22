Police identify body of man who washed ashore on Nova Scotia's Sable Island

Nova Scotia RCMP has identified one of the bodies found on Sable Island earlier this month.

According to an RCMP news release, officers discovered two bodies and a 10-foot inflatable boat on the shore of Sable Island on July 10.

One of the bodies is that of a 70-year-old sailor from British Columbia who set out from Halifax Harbour aboard the Theros on June 11. Police are trying to identify the remains of the other person, but officers are confident they are those of a 54-year-old woman from the British Columbia who was also on the Theros.

The deaths are not considered suspicious in nature at this time.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.