    • 14-year-old dies in motorcycle crash in P.E.I.

    A 14-year-old male died in a motorcycle crash in Murray River, P.E.I., on Saturday.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Gladstone Road around 3:45 p.m. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The investigation is ongoing.

