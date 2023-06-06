Future of Policy 713 to 'hopefully' be made public this week: N.B. education minister

New Brunswick’s education minister says the future of Policy 713 could be made public as early as Wednesday.

Question period at the provincial legislature resumed Tuesday, following the last daily sitting on May 19.

The first question from Liberal leader Susan Holt was about the government’s review of Policy 713, which mandates minimum standards and requirements within the public school system for all sexual orientations and gender identities.

Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Bill Hogan said the review’s results could be made public “hopefully by mid-week.”

“I am looking forward to moving forward and ensuring that we continue to protect the rights of the LGBTQ+ community as well as affirming the rights of parents in our society,” said Hogan in response to Holt’s question.

“Because they are our stakeholders and partners.”

Hogan was not made available to scrum with reporters after Tuesday’s question period.

'AN UNINFORMED REVIEW'

A few dozen members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community and supporters were watching Tuesday’s question period from the legislature’s public gallery.

“The privacy and safety of students trumps the rights of parents who are hell-bent on throwing out their queer kids,” said Astrid Deurloo, after listening to question period.

Hogan reportedly met with parents and students in the past two weeks, but several notable groups say they were not included.

“At least from the outside looking in, it looks certainly like an uninformed review,” said Mariah Darling, president of Saint John Pride and the education coordinator at Chroma NB. Darling confirmed neither group had been approached by the provincial government for input.

The New Brunswick Teachers’ Association said Tuesday it also hadn’t been asked by the provincial government for advice. Pride in Education, the volunteer committee that hosted a session for teachers in early May about Policy 713, was also left out of the review.

“We really don’t have our voice in play at the table,” said Darling.

Previously, the provincial government said its review specifically included students under 16 using their preferred first name and pronouns without parents knowing, as well as the process for team sport selection, participation, and washroom access based on gender identity.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.