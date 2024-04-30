Man charged with second-degree murder in 2021 death arrested in Montreal: N.S. RCMP

The Nova Scotia RCMP says a 29-year-old man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder has been arrested in Montreal.

Valdo “C.J.” Pauyo was charged in connection with the July 2021 death of a man at a home on Glooscap Drive in Millbrook, N.S.

Police found the body of a 42-year-old Sipekne'katik man at the scene.

His death was later ruled a homicide and he was identified as Douglas “Bert” Knockwood.

Police say Pauyo, who is originally from Montreal, fled Nova Scotia after Knockwood’s death.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest in December 2021.

On April 23, Pauyo was added to the BOLO Program – Canada's Top 25 Most Wanted list. Police say this led to a tip about a possible sighting in the Montreal area, prompting RCMP officers to travel to Quebec.

Pauyo was arrested Friday in Montreal.

According to an RCMP news release, a transport order was obtained and Pauyo was flown back to Nova Scotia the following day.

Pauyo is scheduled to appear in Supreme Court in Truro, N.S., on May 7.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and is being led by the Nova Scotia RCMP Northeast Major Crime Unit with assistance from the Québec RCMP.

