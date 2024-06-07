Gas prices drop across the Maritimes

Maritime drivers are getting a break at the pumps after prices dropped overnight.

Nova Scotia

In the Halifax-area, the price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by six cents, bringing the minimum price to 168.8 cents per litre.

The minimum price is now 170.7 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline in Cape Breton.

The price of diesel also decreased by six cents. The new minimum price is 168.5 cents per litre.

In Cape Breton, the minimum price of diesel is now 170.5 cents per litre.

Prince Edward Island

The price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by four cents on the island. The minimum price is now 169.5 cents per litre.

The price of diesel decreased by 5.8 cents, bringing the minimum price to 173.5 cents per litre.

New Brunswick

The price of regular self-serve gasoline in New Brunswick decreased by 4.1 cents. The maximum price is now 168.0 cents per litre.

The price of diesel decreased by 4.6 cents. The new maximum price is 168.6 cents per litre.