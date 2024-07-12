Gas prices go down in N.S., remain the same for P.E.I. and N.B.

The price of gas dropped in Nova Scotia overnight, while prices in both Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick remained the same.

Nova Scotia

In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline went down 2.8 cents. The new minimum price in Zone 1, which includes Halifax, is $1.74 per litre.

In Cape Breton, motorists are now paying a minimum price of $1.76 per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

Diesel prices decreased by 3.5 cents overnight, bringing the new minimum price to $1.77 per litre.

The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now $1.79 per litre.

Prince Edward Island

The price and regular self-serve gasoline and diesel on the Island remained the same Friday.

Motorists will be paying a minimum price of $1.78 per litre for regular self-serve gasoline, while the price of diesel sits at $1.84 per litre.

New Brunswick

There was no price change in New Brunswick for regular self-serve gasoline or diesel on Friday.

The maximum price of regular self-serve gasoline remained at $1.76 a litre. The maximum price of diesel is $1.79 per litre.