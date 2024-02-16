ATLANTIC
    Gas prices jump in the Maritimes

    A person pumps gas at a gas station in Mississauga, Ont., Tuesday, February 13, 2024.
    Prices at the pumps increased overnight in all three Maritime provinces.

    Nova Scotia

    The price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 5.6 cents per litre in the Halifax-area. The minimum price is now 163.6 cents per litre.

    The minimum price for motorists in Cape Breton is 165.6 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

    Diesel prices in the Halifax-area increased by 6.7 cents, bringing the minimum price to 198.9 cents per litre.

    The minimum price in Cape Breton for diesel is 200.8 cents per litre.

    Prince Edward Island

    The price of regular self-serve gasoline on P.E.I. increased by 2.9 cents. The new minimum price is 163.4 cents per litre.

    Diesel prices on the island did not change. The minimum price remains 202.9 cents per litre.

    New Brunswick

    The price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 6.5 cents in New Brunswick. The maximum price is now 164.9 cents per litre.

    Diesel prices increased by 6.8 cents, bringing the maximum price to 210.0 cents per litre.

