Giant Tiger warns of cybersecurity breach involving customer information

Canadian discount store chain Giant Tiger is warning of a recent cybersecurity breach involving customer’s information.

The chain made the announcement on Saturday, saying they became aware of issues that affected a “third-party vendor” the company uses to manage interactions with customers.

The chain says a third party was able to get copies of customers’ information on March 4. Giant Tiger has since hired cybersecurity experts to help with an independent investigation.

The chain says information that may be involved varies by individual but may include:

Anyone subscribed to Giant Tiger emails or created an account on the chain’s website, information related contains the customer’s name and email address.

Anyone who is a GT VIP loyalty plan member, information related includes the customer’s name, email address, and phone number.

Anyone who placed an online order for delivery, information related contains the customer’s name, email address, street address, and phone number.

Anyone who placed an order for pick up at a local store, information related includes the customer’s name, email address, and phone number.

Giant Tiger says the information does not include credit card, other payment information, or passwords.

The chain also says they are reaching out to each customer whose information was involved in the incident.

The company also warns of any email, mail, text messages, or phone calls that appear to come from Giant Tiger.

“We deeply regret that the incident occurred. We want to assure you that we are making every effort to resolve the incident as quickly and as transparently as possible. Your privacy is important to us, and we remain committed to employing best practices to prevent these types of incidents,” wrote Giant Tiger in the statement, Saturday.