HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia RCMP say a three-year-old girl who was reported missing in Musquodoboit Harbour, N.S. has been found safe.

Police issued a statement around 3:30 p.m. Monday, asking for the public’s help in locating the girl.

They said she had last been seen around 1 p.m. at her home on Highway 357 in Musquodoboit Harbour -- located roughly 43 kilometres east of Halifax.

An extensive search was conducted in the area and police issued an update at 4:26 p.m., saying the girl had been found safe.

Investigators didn't provide any additional details as to where the girl had been found.

Some social media users questioned why an Amber Alert wasn't issued Monday afternoon. Police responded that they did not issue an Amber Alert because there was no information to suggest the girl had been abducted, which is required for police to request the alert.