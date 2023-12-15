Glen Assoun's daughter says probe of his wrongful conviction must become a priority
The daughter of a wrongfully convicted Nova Scotia man says that even in death her father is being denied justice -- and she is demanding a stalled criminal investigation of his case become "a priority."
Amanda Huckle says that she and her family were deeply frustrated when they learned last month that a police oversight body had stopped its three-year probe to determine whether RCMP officers broke the law when they destroyed evidence in the case that led to the conviction of her father, Glen Assoun, for murder.
Assoun died in June at the age of 67.
"I feel that Dad has once again been railroaded, like he has every step of the way," Huckle said in a recent interview. "He deserves justice, and he never was able to truly experience that before he left this world .... It (the criminal investigation) needs to be a priority, instead of sidelined all the time."
In March 2019, a Nova Scotia court acquitted Assoun in the 1995 killing of his ex-girlfriend, Brenda Lee Anne Way. After spending almost 17 years in prison for a crime he did not commit, Assoun later received a compensation settlement from the federal and provincial governments.
In September 2020, Nova Scotia's justice minister asked the province's police oversight body, the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT), to investigate whether police had engaged in criminal misconduct. And in March 2021, SIRT announced that to ensure transparency, its counterpart in British Columbia had agreed to take on the investigation. The probe was also to look into the role of the Halifax police.
But on Nov. 30 of this year, SIRT announced that the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia had dropped the case because its workload had become too heavy.
Huckle, the youngest of Assoun's three children, said the decision left her feeling "frustrated, angry and emotional." She said she wants political leaders to ensure there's enough money and staff to get the job done.
"I would think funding one of these (police oversight) organizations should be a priority, so that (my father's case) isn't sidelined again," she said.
Erin Nauss, interim director of Nova Scotia's SIRT, said in a recent interview she understands there is frustration over the halted investigation.
Nauss said she has reached out to every other police oversight body in Canada to determine if any of them could resume the work started by the B.C. agency. "I think that agencies like the SIRT, and others across the country, are very busy and have significant workloads. I can't comment on other jurisdictions, but that will be a challenge," she said.
Ronald MacDonald, the B.C. agency's civilian director, said his investigators had to stop working on the Assoun file because they were overwhelmed by a rapidly increasing workload and a lack of resources.
He said that between 2017 and 2019, the agency's caseload was, on average, about 120 investigations per year. Since then, the average has jumped to more than 200 cases a year.
More importantly, the B.C. organization found itself stretched to the limit when it had to investigate 26 shootings involving police officers in 2022-23. On average, the agency would typically deal with about seven police shootings per year.
MacDonald said the decision to drop the Assoun case was not taken lightly. "We just didn't want to admit that we had to stop doing it," he said, confirming the decision was made in April. "We probably should have made that decision earlier."
In September 1999, a jury found Assoun guilty of second-degree murder and he was sentenced to life in prison. He had represented himself at his trial after firing his lawyer three days into the court proceedings. His bid to appeal the conviction was rejected in 2006.
In 2014, Assoun was released from prison on strict conditions after the Association in Defence of the Wrongly Convicted persuaded the federal Justice Department to conduct a preliminary assessment of his case. The assessment found the RCMP had chosen not to disclose an investigator's theories about other suspects in the murder case, and that the Mounties had destroyed most of this potential evidence.
The RCMP later issued a statement saying the files were deleted for "quality control purposes," but the actions were "contrary to policy and shouldn't have happened."
After his conviction was overturned, Assoun told The Canadian Press he hoped a public inquiry would eventually determine what led to his wrongful conviction.
Earlier this month, Ronald Dalton, co-president of Innocence Canada -- formerly known as the Association in Defence of the Wrongly Convicted -- said the federal government should order a public inquiry.
But the federal government says it won't get involved.
A spokeswoman for federal Justice Minister Arif Virani said Wednesday the "core issues" in the case fall under provincial jurisdiction. "We encourage them to take proactive measures in advancing the inquiry into this matter," Chantalle Aubertin said in an email.
Huckle said a public inquiry could make recommendations to prevent similar miscarriages of justice. But unlike police watchdog agencies, a public inquiry could not build a case alleging criminal wrongdoing.
"I know my dad will never feel justice, even in the afterlife, if somebody isn't held accountable," she said. Huckle said the federal and Nova Scotia governments must get involved to ensure a full investigation.
"We sit here without Dad, and we still live it," she said. "We're still here, and the family needs justice just as much as Dad."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Israeli military says it mistakenly killed 3 Israeli hostages in Gaza
The Israeli military on Friday mistakenly killed three Israeli hostages during its ground operation in the Gaza Strip, military officials said.
11-year-old Quebec hockey player dies after being hit by a puck
An 11-year-old boy has died days after being hit by a puck in the throat during a minor hockey league practice session on Tuesday in Saint-Eustache, northwest of Montreal.
TREND LINE Conservatives still 'comfortably' in majority territory: Nanos seat projections
Support for the Conservatives has trended sharply up since the summer and if an election took place today, they’d win at least 166 seats compared to the Liberals' 53 -- with tight races in 76 seats that are too close to call right now -- according to latest monthly seat projections by Nanos Research.
Another beluga dies at Marineland in 15th whale death in recent years
Ontario's Animal Welfare Services says another beluga whale has died at Marineland.
Winnipeg high school reports 'explicitly altered' photos of students shared online
A high school in Winnipeg is warning parents that explicit photos of its students altered from social media altered with artificial intelligence are circulating online.
Montreal-area man finds year-old, $50,000 lottery ticket digging through Christmas decorations
It's certainly going to be a Merry Christmas at the Labrie household this year. Mathieu Labrie was digging up his Christmas decorations on Nov. 29 when he discovered an old Celebration 2023 lottery ticket worth $50,000.
AGING IN CANADA We need to rethink how neighbourhoods are built for the sake of our growing senior population: experts
Canada's senior population is projected to see unprecedented growth in the coming decades, and experts say new housing strategies are badly needed, including improving and expanding support for those who choose to grow old at home, and rethinking how entire neighbourhoods are built.
Declared missing as a child, British teenager lives off-grid for 6 years, then pops up in France
British and French authorities confirmed on Friday that the teenager found this week was a boy who vanished at age 11, when his mother and grandfather took him on what was meant to be a two-week family holiday in Spain.
After 18 months of care, turtle found with its stomach full of plastic returned into the wild
Tama, a green sea turtle who made headlines after being found with his stomach full of plastic, was recently released into the wild after 18 months of intensive care in an Australian wildlife hospital.
Toronto
-
Rent in Toronto is on the decline for the 2nd month in a row: report
The average price of rent in Toronto has declined for the second month in a row, according to a monthly report by Rentals.ca.
-
Fake toonie investigation leads to $100K fine for Ontario man
An Ontario man has been fined $100,000 after pleading guilty to the possession and use of thousands of fake toonies circulated in the Canadian banking system.
-
The Beer Store must 'reinvent itself' to survive, retail expert says
Buying beer at the Beer Store could soon be a thing of the past if the company doesn’t find a way to “reinvent itself,” one retail expert says.
Calgary
-
RCMP warn of 'treacherous' conditions QEII Highway from Airdrie to Red Deer
Mounties are cautioning people against travelling on the QEII Highway from Airdrie to Red Deer due to poor driving conditions, warning a towing advisory is in place.
-
Concerned residents to appeal High River area biodigester approval
A proposal to build a controversial industrial plant that converts animal waste into natural gas is moving ahead and the decision to do so is leaving rural residents outside High River stinking mad.
-
Hammers up: Alberta homebuilder to replace family's home lost to fire
Almost four months after an Alberta family lost their home to a fire, a Cochrane developer is leading the charge to replace it in just 72 hours.
Montreal
-
11-year-old Quebec hockey player dies after being hit by a puck
An 11-year-old boy has died days after being hit by a puck in the throat during a minor hockey league practice session on Tuesday in Saint-Eustache, northwest of Montreal.
-
Unifor gives $70k to striking public sector workers
The Unifor union announced it is donating $70,000 to help striking public sector workers as they negotiate with the Quebec government.
-
Montreal-area man finds year-old, $50,000 lottery ticket digging through Christmas decorations
It's certainly going to be a Merry Christmas at the Labrie household this year. Mathieu Labrie was digging up his Christmas decorations on Nov. 29 when he discovered an old Celebration 2023 lottery ticket worth $50,000.
Edmonton
-
RCMP warn of 'treacherous' conditions QEII Highway from Airdrie to Red Deer
Mounties are cautioning people against travelling on the QEII Highway from Airdrie to Red Deer due to poor driving conditions, warning a towing advisory is in place.
-
2-vehicle crash affecting Highway 44 traffic west of Morinville
An ambulance and another vehicle crashed Friday morning on Highway 44.
-
Gay Ugandan in Edmonton faces deportation, fears jail or death over anti-LGBTQ law
A man in Edmonton is making a last-ditch legal bid to avoid a Monday deportation flight back to Uganda, where he fears he may be imprisoned, harmed or even killed for being gay.
Northern Ontario
-
11-year-old Quebec hockey player dies after being hit by a puck
An 11-year-old boy has died days after being hit by a puck in the throat during a minor hockey league practice session on Tuesday in Saint-Eustache, northwest of Montreal.
-
One injured, charges pending in Highway 11 crash
One person was taken to hospital and charges are pending following a crash between a commercial vehicle and pickup truck Thursday on Highway 11, police say.
-
Domestic dispute call results in $132K drugs, weapons seizure
Officers investigating a domestic dispute at a home in northeastern Ontario early Monday morning seized multiple guns, ammunition and a large quantity of drugs.
London
-
'Now is the time for traffic lights here': Site of fatal crashes to be upgraded
An intersection that has been the site of multiple fatal collisions is getting traffic lights. Glendon Drive and Melbourne Road — south of Strathroy, Ont. — will have a full set of traffic lights by the end of next year.
-
Canada Soccer honours Jessie Fleming, Stephen Eustaquio as players of the year
Jessie Fleming of London, Ont. and Stephen Eustaquio, two key cogs in the Canadian midfield, have been named Canada Soccer Players of the Year.
-
London Police Service: Local 9-1-1 system 'at the brink of failure'
The alarm is being sounded about the state of local 9-1-1 service.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg high school reports 'explicitly altered' photos of students shared online
A high school in Winnipeg is warning parents that explicit photos of its students altered from social media altered with artificial intelligence are circulating online.
-
'It's Mother Nature': Unseasonably warm weather delays opening for Manitoba ski hills
What does a ski hill do when there is no snow? They make their own. But this year Mother Nature has not been cooperating.
-
True North turning to business community with plea for Jets season tickets
True North Sports and Entertainment is working to get more butts in seats for the Winnipeg Jets.
Ottawa
-
Stella Luna to lay off nearly all staff, citing economic downturn
Stella Luna Gelato Café has laid off nearly its entire staff going into the holidays, citing difficult economic conditions for the business.
-
School board trustee Nili Kaplan-Myrth files human rights complaint against OCDSB
School board trustee Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth has filed a human rights complaint against the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and her fellow board members.
-
'Road conditions are very icy': Police respond to multiple crashes on Hwy. 416 and Hwy. 417
Ottawa Police and Ontario Provincial Police are urging motorists to slow down and adjust their speeds to the conditions today, due to icy road conditions.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan's low fuel prices expected to be short-lived: analyst
Fuel prices across Saskatchewan are hovering around a two-year low, but the break at the pumps is expected to be short-lived.
-
Saskatoon police chief 'open to the idea' of mandatory medical assessment at new shelter
Saskatoon Police Chief Troy Cooper 'open to the idea' of mandatory medical assessment at new shelter
-
Federal judge upholds deportation order against trucker in Humboldt Broncos bus crash
A federal judge has dismissed a bid to avoid deportation by the semi-truck driver responsible for the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy in 2018.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver gas prices drop to new low for 2023
Drivers in Vancouver woke up to the lowest gas prices so far in 2023 on Friday.
-
Rogers Sugar strike at impasse, company says as it pauses negotiations
Rogers Sugar Inc. says it is pausing negotiations after the union representing striking workers at its Vancouver refinery rejected the company's latest offer.
-
More homeless people in B.C. are dying than ever, coroner's report says
Deaths among British Columbians experiencing homelessness have risen dramatically in recent years, a report from the BC Coroners Service revealed
Regina
-
Regina councillor swears in fiery speech after waterslide elevator project cancelled
After a decision to axe a planned waterslide elevator intended to assist kids with disabilities, a Regina city councillor had her microphone turned off as she expressed outrage about the reversal.
-
12 and 13-year-olds charged following bear spray incidents at Regina schools
Two young girls have been charged following bear spray incidents at two elementary schools in Regina on Thursday that forced “secure the building” protocols to be activated.
-
Regina man handed 6 year sentence for involvement in fellow inmate's death
A Regina man has been sentenced to six and a half years in a federal institution in connection with the death of a fellow inmate at the Regina Provincial Correctional Centre.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. police flag growing 'ghost gun' trend, prompting call for firmer rules
Police are flagging a growing number of untraceable guns in homes and on the streets of B.C.
-
More homeless people in B.C. are dying than ever, coroner's report says
Deaths among British Columbians experiencing homelessness have risen dramatically in recent years, a report from the BC Coroners Service revealed
-
Permanent drug-inhalation site opens in Victoria
A permanent drug-inhalation site has opened in downtown Victoria, in what health authorities say is the first indoor facility of its kind in North America.