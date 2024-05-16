ATLANTIC
    • Admitting clerk allegedly viewed more than 2,600 patient records illegally: N.S.RCMP

    A 30-year-old admitting clerk has been charged after police say 2,690 patient records in Nova Scotia were illegally viewed last year, violating the Personal Health Information Act.

    Antigonish County District RCMP received a complaint about the incident at a local hospital on April 10. According to a news release from the force, officers learned the admitting clerk allegedly viewed the patient records – which were not pertinent to their job duties – between May 1 and Oct. 4, 2023.

    Police charged Sarah Emily Dewolfe of Antigonish with wilfully gaining or attempting to gain access to health information in contravention to the Personal Health Information Act.

    The investigation continues, but police do not believe Dewolfe disclosed the records. She is scheduled to appear in court on July 17.\

