    • Glenholme man wanted on provincewide warrant arrested: N.S. RCMP

    Justin Ray Rushton of Glenholme is seen in a photo from the RCMP. (Source: N.S. RCMP) Justin Ray Rushton of Glenholme is seen in a photo from the RCMP. (Source: N.S. RCMP)
    The Nova Scotia RCMP says a man from Glenholme, N.S., who was wanted on a provincewide warrant has been arrested.

    Justin Ray Rushton, 30, was wanted in connection with alleged offences in Great Village, N.S., last month.

    Police say Rushton is facing a number of charges, including:

    • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
    • break and entering with intent
    • uttering threats
    • mischief
    • theft of motor vehicle

    In an update on Tuesday, the RCMP says Rushton has been found and safely arrested.

