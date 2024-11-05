Glenholme man wanted on provincewide warrant arrested: N.S. RCMP

The Nova Scotia RCMP says a man from Glenholme, N.S., who was wanted on a provincewide warrant has been arrested.

Justin Ray Rushton, 30, was wanted in connection with alleged offences in Great Village, N.S., last month.

Police say Rushton is facing a number of charges, including:

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

break and entering with intent

uttering threats

mischief

theft of motor vehicle

In an update on Tuesday, the RCMP says Rushton has been found and safely arrested.

